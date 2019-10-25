BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro.

President Nicolas Maduro hailed the excellent organization of the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement and thanked President Ilham Aliyev for chairing the event.

The sides expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will successfully chair the Non-Aligned Movement.

They underlined the important role of the Bandung principles in interstate relations, emphasizing that based on these principles, the Non-Aligned Movement contributes to international peace and security.

The sides described the Bandung principles, particularly the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and non-interference in their internal affairs as fundamental principles of international relations.

The sides also stressed the importance of enhancing solidarity, mutual support and cooperation among the member states within the Non-Aligned Movement.

