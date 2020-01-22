BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of SUEZ Group Bertrand Camus in Davos.

Expressing his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the meeting, Bertrand Camus highlighted the ongoing projects implemented by the company in Azerbaijan, the progress of these projects and promising programs.

Speaking about the activities of the company, the Chief Executive Officer presented SUEZ Group`s future activity programs on the manufacture of chemical products, collection and treatment of household waste and irrigation to President Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing his satisfaction with the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said that he was aware of the activities of SUEZ with relevant authorities of Azerbaijan, adding that the results are satisfactory.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation with SUEZ in the areas of the manufacture of chemical products, collection and treatment of household waste, as well as application of advanced technologies in the field of irrigation.

