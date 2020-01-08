BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to the President of the Republic of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties as a passenger plane of Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the city of Tehran,” Ilham Aliyev said.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed.”

