Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated young Azerbaijani chess player Aydin Suleymanli on the victory at the World Youth Chess Championship in Under-14 category in India.

“I extend my cordial congratulations to you as you won the World Youth Chess Championship in Under-14 category in India,” Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter.

“Having taken leadership of the tournament from the first rounds to become the world champion among your peers, you opened another brilliant chapter in our chess history. I wish you all the best and new victories.”

