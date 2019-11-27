BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Romania Klaus Iohannis.

“I wish to cordially congratulate you upon the re-election as the President of Romania,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter. “I believe that we will continue our joint efforts aimed at further strengthening and broadening of the Azerbaijan-Romania friendship and cooperation and of the ties of strategic partnership between our countries.”

“I seize this pleasant opportunity to extend, on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the National holiday of your country – the Independence Day,” reads the letter. “I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Romania.”

