Baku, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of Jordan.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, happiness and the brotherly people of Jordan lasting peace and prosperity.”

