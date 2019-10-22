BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Hungary Janos Ader.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of Hungary,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“The Azerbaijani-Hungarian relations are expanding day by day. I believe that the partnership between our countries, our mutually beneficial cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats will continue to develop in a consistent manner in the best interests of our peoples.”

“On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Hungary everlasting peace and prosperity,” reads the letter.

