Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to his Chilean counterpart Sebastian Pinera Echenique.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the Republic of Chile-Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I hope that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Chile will continue developing and expanding in the spirit of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our nations. On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the people of your country everlasting peace and prosperity.”

