Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas-2019 Exhibition and Conference at the Baku Expo Center.

The head of state made a speech at the event.

President Ilham Aliyev then viewed the exhibition.

