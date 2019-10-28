BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 28

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Aghdash district for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Aghdash.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the works done and projects implemented in the district, as well as landscaping and reconstruction work carried out around the statue over the recent years.

story will be updated

source