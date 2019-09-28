Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Anar Huseynov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Hellenic Republic, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Azerbaijani president.

According to the decree, Anar Heybar oglu Huseynov is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Greece.

