Cuba promises full support to Azerbaijan during the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said at the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on Oct. 25, Trend reports.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the warm welcome given by the Azerbaijani people and government, with whom we have been linked with 27 years of continuous relations. We promise our full support in Azerbaijan’s work in the four-year period (2019-2022),” Diaz-Canel said.

According to the president, Cuba is proud to be the first Latin American country in the Non-Aligned Movement.

“In the 21st century, all sovereign governments that refuse to serve the hegemonic power, allow the creation of military bases, give their resources in obedience to its orders, fall under a shower of threats and aggression of all kinds,” the Cuban president said.

The president noted that the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement account for more than two-thirds of all countries that are the UN members and about 55 percent of the world’s population.

“We unite nationalities, cultures, identities, human and political forces,” Diaz-Canel said.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement is being held in Baku on Oct. 25-26.

A preparatory meeting of the high-ranking officials of the participating countries was held on Oct. 21-22. The foreign ministers of the participating countries discussed the preparation for the summit on Oct. 23-24.

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit, including ministers of foreign affairs, heads of state and government and other senior representatives.

Azerbaijan will chair the organization in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting states that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, has transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms.

Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN by the number of member states.

