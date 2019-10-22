BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties as a result of a tragedy in Krasnoyarsk region,” President Aliyev said.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and wish those injured swiftest possible recovery,” the president added.

