Baku, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Ueli Maurer, President of the Swiss Confederation.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national day of your country,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, the ties of friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue developing and expanding to the benefit of our nations. On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavours, and the friendly people of Switzerland peace and prosperity.”

