Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijani society should not have inequality, stratification and poverty, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration of Gobu Park-2 residential complex for the internally displaced persons in Garadagh district of Baku.

“This wonderful place of residence has been created by the private sector,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “This is also an innovation, because until today we have built more than 100 settlements using the resources of the State Oil Fund. I called on large companies in Azerbaijan to realize their social responsibility. I said that successful entrepreneurs should extend a helping hand to those who live in difficult conditions, and I am glad that private businesses have responded to my call positively. The “Gobu-1” and “Gobu-2” residential compounds, as well as “Gobu-3” which is under construction today, have been fully built at the expense of the private sector. Taking this opportunity, I want to say to all Azerbaijani companies – to those that have great opportunities and those that don’t – that they should show solidarity and bear social responsibility.”

“Our society there should not have inequality, stratification and poverty,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Look at the great results the fight against poverty is producing. This is acknowledged by all leading international financial institutions. Poverty in Azerbaijan is at 5 percent, but even that should be eliminated. We all know, however, that the poverty rate in some developed countries is 10-15 percent. As they say, this is just for comparison.”

“Therefore, private sector should be more responsible,” the Azerbaijani president added. “The state helps it a lot, provides loans, creates conditions, implements infrastructure projects. Therefore, the private sector should join in on this, apply to the State Committee for Refugees, and claim that they want to “provide refugees with one, five or 100 apartments”. This is the way it should be. I am sure that after these words of mine there will be more appeals to the State Committee for Refugees. Congratulations again!”

