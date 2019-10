BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving Ramiz Mehdiyev as president of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences.

According to the order, Ramiz Mehdiyev, elected the president of Azerbaijan’s National Academy of Sciences during its general meeting, was approved for this position.

