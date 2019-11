BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of roofs of multi-storey residential buildings in the city of Sumgayit.

Under the presidential order, Sumgayit City Executive Authority is allocated 6 million manat for the renovation of roofs of multi-storey residential buildings.

