Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 4

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports on Sept. 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Stressing that Azerbaijan is one of the founders of the Turkic Council, Mammadyarov said that support is being rendered to expand cooperation of this structure with other international organizations.

While emphasizing that Azerbaijan renders great assistance to the Council’s activity, the minister spoke about the appropriate preparatory measures in connection with the holding of the Turkic Council summit in Baku in late October 2019.

In turn, Amreyev stressed that he appreciates Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote further development of the Turkic Council.

During the meeting, the parties thoroughly discussed the preparation for the upcoming Council summit in Baku.

At the end of the meeting, Mammadyarov presented Amreyev, as well as his deputies Gismat Gozalov and Omer Kocaman, the medals on the occasion of the “100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan diplomatic service.”

