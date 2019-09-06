Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 6 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold decreased by 44.1235 manats to 2,582.155 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.4807 manats to 31.5257 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 71.859 manats to 1,608.8290 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 10.4465 manats to 2,639.1990 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Sept. 6, 2019

Sept. 5, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,582.1555

2,626.2790

Silver

XAG

31.5257

33.0064

Platinum

XPT

1,608.8290

1,680.6880

Palladium

XPD

2,639.1990

2,649.6455

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 6)

—-

