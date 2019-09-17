Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17
By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:
Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 17 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold decreased by 10.5995 manats to 2,546.7190 manats per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 0.068 manats to 30.3331 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 25.2705 manats to 1,595.5095 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 8.8655 manats to 2,734.5520 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
Sept.17, 2019
Sept.16, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,546.7190
2,557.3185
Silver
XAG
30.3331
30.4011
Platinum
XPT
1,595.5095
1,620.7800
Palladium
XPD
2,734.5520
2,743.4175
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 17)
