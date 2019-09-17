Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Sept. 17 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10.5995 manats to 2,546.7190 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.068 manats to 30.3331 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 25.2705 manats to 1,595.5095 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased in comparison with the previous figure by 8.8655 manats to 2,734.5520 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

Sept.17, 2019

Sept.16, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,546.7190

2,557.3185

Silver

XAG

30.3331

30.4011

Platinum

XPT

1,595.5095

1,620.7800

Palladium

XPD

2,734.5520

2,743.4175

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Sept. 17)

