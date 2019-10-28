Russian journalist and broadcaster Vladimir Pozner has declared that Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) is the territory of Armenia.

Pozner’s comments came in response to a statement by an Azerbaijani journalist named Arzu Mammadova, who said that she is from Karabakh and added that “no country in the world recognizes Karabakh as independent.”

“Nagorno-Karabakh is the officially recognized territory of Armenia,” Pozner was quoted as saying by 1news.az.

In an interview with the Public TV of Armenia, Pozner said he regrets that during a recent visit to Armenia he did not manage to Karabakh. “I would love to go, but did not have time. I’d go to express my position so that everyone, including the Azerbaijanis would understand that my heart is in this side, not there,” the Russian journalist said back then.

