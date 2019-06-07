Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

A presentation of the electronic trading portal of Azerbaijan’s Republican Commodity and Raw Material Exchange was held at the Absheron Marriott Hotel in Baku on June 7, Trend reports from the event.

Nurlan Hasanli, who presented the portal on behalf of the Commodity Exchange, noted that the website http://auction.weblinehost.com/ (still in beta mode) will operate in full mode in the near future.

As Hasanli noted, registering on the website and creating a username and a password will suffice to take part in the auctions.

The representative of the Exchange said that the main goal of the project is to ease the bidding process, make it transparent and eliminate the need for contacts between an official and a citizen.

The Commodity Exchange has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1996. Agricultural, food, and industrial products are traded here, and specialized auctions are held to buy and sell real estate.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source