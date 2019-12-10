BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

Trend:

A board meeting of the Popular Front Party of Whole Azerbaijan has been held, Trend reports referring to the party’s statement.

The party’s participation in the early parliamentary elections to be held on February 9, 2020 was discussed at the board meeting.

Following the discussions, a decision concerning the party’s participation in early parliamentary election was made. The party will nominate candidates in 30 constituencies.

In the coming days, the party will distribute the detailed information about candidates for MPs in the corresponding constituencies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source