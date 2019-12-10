76% of Armenians believe that any form of violence against women is unacceptable and shall be punished by law, and a further 20% somewhat agree with the statement, a new nationwide poll of Armenia by the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) Center for Insights in Survey Research shows.

Data was collected throughout Armenia between September 20 and October 13, 2019, through face-to-face interviews in respondents’ homes. The sample consisted of 1,200 permanent residents of Armenia older than the age of 18 and eligible to vote. It is representative of the general population by age, gender and region.

90% of respondents say the state shall abolish laws and practices that discriminate against women.

More than 80% believe that prejudices and all other practices which are based on the idea of the inferiority of women to men should be abolished too.

The report also shed light on the level of trust that Armenians have in the current authorities and their thoughts on fighting corruption in the country.

source