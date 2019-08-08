This year marks the 11th anniversary of the Russia-Georgia war when the Russian Federation invaded the country and occupied two Georgian regions, Abkhazia and Tskhinvali, so-called South Ossetia.

The war lasted for five days (7–12 August). These are the most tragic days in the modern history of Georgia.

Politicians from all over the world have once again responded to the August 2008 Russia-Georgia war. All of them expressed support towards Georgia and emphasized that Russia occupied the country in August 2008.

Elizabeth Rood, acting US Ambassador to Georgia, has arrived in Tserovani, the settlement of refugees from the breakaway region Tskhinvali (South Ossetia), regarding the 11th anniversary of the August war.

She once again pointed out that the US will proudly continue to support Georgia in the future.

” The United States proudly continues to stand with Georgia in caring for those communities displaced by the war and helping to ensure they have a dignified life here until they may safely return to their homes,” – she stated.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Linas Linkevicius, tweeted:

”Eleven years since premeditated aggression against Georgia, Russia continues creeping annexation and occupies 20% of Georgia’s territory. Unfortunately, lessons were not learned, Crimea and Donbas followed. Appeasement is never an option”.

Latvia’s Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics also expressed to Georgia.

“As we mark the 11th Anniversary since the beginning of Russia’s agression against Georgia, I reiterate Latvia’s unwavering support for territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia, Russia must end the occupation of parts of the Georgian territory and withdraw its troops”, Edgars Rinkevics tweeted.

A statement was released by the Latvian Foreign Ministry too.

“We remind you of the Russian aggression carried out in Georgia in 2008. Latvia strongly supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” reads the statement.

The August 2008 war was called “occupation of Georgia by Russia” by British parliamentarian Jonathan Djanogly.

“11yrs passed since Russian illegal occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia. Let us show continued support to Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, European &euro-Atlantic aspirations”, he tweeted.

By Ana Dumbadze

source