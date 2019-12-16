The Georgian Interior Ministry has rejected accusations by the family of a 15-year-old of supposedly using psychological pressure at Tbilisi Didube-Chugureti police station last week, which perhaps may have led to a suicide attempt by the minor.

“The minor was interrogated twice “in the presence of his parents” at Didube Chugureti police station on December 10 and 11 for inflicting damage to the property of Mtsvane School in Tbilisi and writing vulgar phrases on the walls of the school.” Says the statement issued by the police.

The Ministry has confirmed that the minor spent “only 3-4 minutes alone” with one of the police officers before the initiation of the interrogation as the “minor had a conflict with his mother and the police officer tried to calm the situation.”

The Ministry says that they are keenly assisting the State Inspector’s Office, investigating alleged offenses perpetrated by law enforcers.

The family states that the minor, “who is in a coma now with severe head trauma and multiple fractions suffered psychological pressure from law enforcers to admit to the crime” and attempted suicide on December 11, after the second questioning.

The family alleges that the minor was forced to confess to the crime on December 10, while on December 11 the minor altered his testimony and declared that he was innocent, before leaping from the ninth floor.

The Mtsvane School administration says that the minor was recognized with the use of surveillance cameras and he is undoubtedly a former student of the school.

By Beka Alexishvili

Image source: Sirtskhvilia (Shame) civic movement

