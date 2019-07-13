Ukrainian authorities say they are investigating a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on a building that houses the Kiev office of Ukrainian television channel 112, RFE/RL reports.

Kiev police said there were no injuries but classified the attack on July 13 as a terrorist act.

Police said in a statement they they arrived at the scene in Kiev’s Shevchenkivsky district after neighbors reported hearing an explosion around 3:40 a.m. local time.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said police had no suspects but were actively investigating the case.

Police said they discovered a spent tube used to fire an RPG and cordoned off the area.

Photographs published by police showed damage to the office building’s exterior.

Channel 112 issued a statement just a day before the attack, calling on “law enforcement agencies to protect us from the arbitrariness of national radicals, who by intimidation and threats try to influence the editorial policy of the channel [and] force us to abandon world-wide broadcasting standards in favor of certain political interests.”

