Three more individuals have been detained for group violence against police during the June 20 rally, the Georgian Interior Ministry reported on Wednesday.

According to the Interior Ministry, a total of 12 persons, including MP Nikanor Melia, have been charged with organizing, heading and participating in group violence outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi on June 20-21.

The ministry released a video depicting the detained individuals, who were born in 1974, 1994 and 1989.

According to the Ministry, the detainees were verbally and physically attacking police, while trying to forcefully enter the Parliament building.

Two law enforcers have also been detained for abuse of power during the rally.

MIA continues an investigation into the June 20-21 developments in front of the Parliament’s building.

