The Polish Senate Marshal Stanislav Karevsky is visiting Georgia from 20 – 23 May. He last visited Georgia in October 2018.

During his stay, he will meet with Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze, President Salome Zurabishvili, Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze, and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani.

In addition, he will travel in Georgia to meet with students at a Polish school, visit the Kamaliani medical center, and go to Nukriani village in Kakheti to assess a development program.

Karevsky will also visit Odzia village, close to the administrative border. Poland supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territory. As such, Karevsky will lay a wreath at the memorial to heroes who fell protecting Georgia’s territorial integrity.

Topics discussed with Georgian officials will be announced at a press conference following his meetings.

By Amy Jones

Photo source – parliament of Georgia

