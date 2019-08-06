Aeroflot’s low-cost airline Pobeda will not suspend its flights to the Shirak airport in the Armenian town of Gyumri, head of the General Department of Civil Aviaion Tatevik Revazian told PanARMENIAN.Net

The carrier had allegedly decided to suspend flights due to repeated cases of insufficient fueling at the Gyumri airport.

Revazyan said the Department has contacted both Zvartnots Airport in Yerevan and the representatives of Pobeda in Armenia, with both companies refuting earlier media publications on suspension of flights.

The head of the Department also revealed she is planning to meet Pobeda representatives on Tuesday, August 6 to clarify the media reports.

At the moment, Pobeda operates 10 flights a week from Moscow to Gyumri (from there transfer to the Armenian capital of Yerevan is offered). The airline planned seven flights a week in the winter season.

The low-cost airline launched flights to Gyumri in December 2016.

Pobeda is part of the Aeroflot Group. The airline fleet consists of 30 Boeing 737 NG aircraft. In 2018, the company carried 7.1 mln passengers, in 2019 it plans to carry at least 10 mln people.

source