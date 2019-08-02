“We have every expectation that GEL will return to its natural and stable benchmark”, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze stated at the briefing on Friday.

“Gel’s exchange rate shows the strengthening trend for the last 2 days, which was expected”, he added.

According to him, recent weeks’ negative background and negative expectations contributed to exchange rate appreciation.

“The key parameters of economic development, including the volume of exports, are quite positive and show strong dynamics.

The assessment of all agencies, including commercial banks, are the same that we have excessive depreciation of GEL. Consequently, we have every expectation that GEL will return to its natural and stable benchmark,” Mamuka Bakhtadze said.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the tourism sector, noting that in this regard, revenues are decreasing. According to Mamuka Bakhtadze, the recent growth rate cannot continue in the coming months.

“Unfortunately, revenues are decreasing in the tourism sector due to well-known events. We had a very high growth rate. Ajara had almost 40% growth in tourism in June compared to the same period last year. Unfortunately, due to the challenges that have recently arisen, it will be difficult for us to continue the same trend in the coming months, though I am sure that we will return to such a growing dynamic in the tourism sector, ”Mamuka Bakhtadze said.

By Ana Dumbadze

source