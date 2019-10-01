“We are ready to table and discuss the problems we all see,” Georgian PM Giorgi Gakharia said while discussing the state budget 2020 at today’s meeting with economic experts, noting that the main task of the 2020 budget will be to control the spending of state agencies and to improve efficiency.

“In 2019, the state has shown a good pace in terms of capital expenditure, and we believe that this pace will continue and even grow slightly. Similarly, controlling and ensuring greater effectiveness of the capital expenditure by state institutions will surely be a major task. We see greater effectiveness as the biggest resource. There are sufficient resources in various directions, such as social security, healthcare, and infrastructure alike, also regional-level expenditure. As you know, the capital expenditure at the regional level is currently in excess of 1,000,200,000. Accordingly, all that requires serious control, both internal and external,” he said.

“We all understand that jobs and, ultimately, the weakness and even absence of a middle class-are the main economic challenges. In fact, we are saying that we are ready to table and discuss the problems that we all see. Therefore, as part of a healthy discussion, we are confident that we will find a solution that will primarily focus on economic growth and social stability in the country,” he added.

By Ana Dumbadze

