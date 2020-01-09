“The problem of water supply should have been resolved in Bakuriani and Gudauri. It should not have happened,” Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said at the cabinet meeting today.

He said the government should have taken more preventive measures in this regard, adding that 2020 should be devoted to preventing such problems for the next season.

“Unfortunately, we had some complications in winter resorts this year, in Gudauri and Bakuriani, in terms of water supply. It can be said unequivocally that we should have solved this problem. This should not have happened even though we know precisely today that the causes were both objective and subjective. We understand that the problem is systemic and we understand that we should make relevant conclusions and 2020 should be devoted to preventing such problems for the next season,” Gakharia said.

Mountain resorts of Georgia Gudauri and Bakuriani have faced water supply problems recently.

As the holidaymakers in Bakuriani claimed, the water distribution has been delayed for several days, causing discontent of locals and tourists. In addition, due to the water supply problem, the heating system did not function properly.

United Water Supply Company of Georgia responded to the reports and said that due to the increasing number of Tourists in Bakuriani, the water pressure was low which caused the problem in distribution. However, the problem was resolved and Bakuriani now has a steady water supply.

As for the water issues in Gudauri, the damage was detected in the water supply network there. “Technical Group worked to fix this problem,” the Company said.

United Water Supply Company has a new head.

Grigol Mandaria has become the new head of the United Water Supply Company of the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia.

Mandaria served as an advisor in water supply issues at the ministry since 2019. Earlier from 2012 he chaired the water supply department at the Georgian National Energy Regulation Company (GNERC).

He replaced Ekaterine Galdava, who will now continue serving at the Ministry.

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure Maia Tskitishvili thanked Galdava for her important contribution to the company during her tenure.

By Ana Dumbadze

source