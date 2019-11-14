“Proportional election is the essential step for the democratic development of the country and I hope that each Member of Parliament (MP) will fully share the responsibility assumed towards democratic development of the country and each individual citizen when voting,” It was stated by Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia at the Executive Government Meeting today.

Head of Government of Georgia responded to the political process witnessed at the Parliament of Georgia in recent days and noted that the governing political team has a solid position on the issue.

He added that elections with zero barrier was the goodwill and decision of the political team of Georgian Dream, aimed at accelerating democratic processes in the country, and nothing has changed in this regard.

“We have already stated our position and I will repeat it again that proportional election with a zero threshold was a kind will and decision of our political team, which was certainly a response to the urge for accelerated development of democratic process in the country. Nothing has changed to this end. We remain on the same position and strongly note that proportional election is an essential step for the democratic development of the country and I hope that each MP will fully share the responsibility assumed towards the democratic development of the country and each individual citizen when voting. I am confident that this responsibility will be fully shared by all,” concluded the Prime Minister of Georgia.

Today, the voting on the draft law on electoral changes will be held at the Parliament of Georgia.

The bill was supposed to be voted on yesterday, however, lawmakers agreed to postpone the vote for today.

Afterward, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Chairman of the Georgian Dream party, held individual meetings with majoritarian MPs opposing the transition to a proportional electoral system, including Irakli Shiolashvili and Dimitri Khundadze.

By Ana Dumbadze

