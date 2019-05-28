Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze and the President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili congratulated Azerbaijan on Republic Day, marked on May 28.

Republic Day of Azerbaijan honors the date on which the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was founded on 28 May 1918 as the first secular democratic state in the Muslim East. The founder, first and only president of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is Mammad Amin Rasulzadeh.

Bakhtadze’s congratulatory letter to Ilham Aliyev reads that the two countries have long-lasting and good relations.

“Good neighborly relations and fruitful cooperation between Georgian and Azeri peoples count many centuries. Today, we also strive to strengthen and develop friendly ties and successful strategic partnership between the two countries that will contribute to further progress and prosperity of our nations. Azerbaijan’s stability and development are of utmost importance for Georgia in the context of bilateral and regional cooperation,” the letter reads.

It also says that Azerbaijani people overcame many difficulties on the way to independence and today Azerbaijan is a flourishing and prosperous state that has a special place in the international arena.

Zurabishvili also sent kind wishes to Azerbaijan.

May is a very important month for the Caucasian nations. Today Azerbaijan marks its Independence Day, an amicable nation. We send out kind wishes to the country on the very important day,” Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili says.

By Thea Morrison

