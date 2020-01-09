Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has responded to the current tension in the Middle East and stated that peaceful negotiations and active diplomacy have no alternative.

“Any tension can cause huge problems both for security and economy,” Gakharia has stated earlier today.

He said that since the beginning of the tension between the US and Iran Georgia has been in “close contact with international partners and we are closely observing the situation together.”

“The Georgian Foreign Ministry is working actively with foreign partners to completely realize the threats the current situation might trigger for Georgia,” he noted.

On Wednesday, January 8, President Trump made remarks to the media, informing them that no US troops were harmed during the Iranian missile strikes on bases in Iraq. The US President stated that, for the moment, he has decided to take the off-ramp, and not make any more violent actions against Iran.“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” reported Trump. “Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world,” said the President, pointing out the positivity of the de-escalation.

By Ana Dumbadze

