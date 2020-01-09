“The problem of water supply should have been resolved in Bakuriani and Gudauri. It should not have happened,” – Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said at the cabinet meeting.

He said the government should have taken more preventive measures in this regard, adding that 2020 should be devoted to preventing such problems for the next season.

“Unfortunately, we had some complications in winter resorts this year. As you know, there were problems in Gudauri and Bakuriani in terms of water supply. It can be said unequivocally that we should have solved this problem. This should not have happened even though we know precisely today that the causes were both objective and subjective. We understand that the problem is systemic and we understand that we should make relevant conclusions and 2020 should be devoted to preventing such problems for the next season,” Gakharia said.

