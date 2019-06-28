We actively communicate with our international partners and they do not have questions on whether the force we used was legitimate, the Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze stated at the press conference today.

The Prime Minister noted that the use of force during June 20-21 demonstrations in front of the Parliament building was legitimate since there was no other way, or option. He added that the above-mentioned fact is confirmed by all their partners and international organizations.

Additionally, Bakhtadze stated that the investigation into the alleged use of excessive force by the law enforcers will be maximally transparent.

“Of course, the society and we, as the part of society, have questions about the use of excessive force by specific law enforcers, as there is some footage showing such facts. We will relevantly assess everything. The Public Defender’s Office is involved in the process and we will ensure the highest degree of transparency in this investigation”, – stated Mamuka Bakhtadze.

By Ana Dumbadze

