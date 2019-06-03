The Georgian government has drafted new legislation to make it easier for NATO ships and naval vessels to visit Georgian waters and dock at ports, Prime Minister of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze announced in parliament today.

Bakhtadze stated that Georgia is ready to receive and support NATO member states in the Black Sea whilst presenting a report on the implementation of the 2018 – 2020 Government program.

The report noted an intensification of visits from NATO vessels in Georgia’s Black Sea. In 2019, NATO navy officers conducted training with the Georgian Coast Guard, whilst ships from Bulgaria, Romania, the Netherlands, the US, and the UK have all visited Georgia in recent months.

Thanks to the intensification of NATO visits, Georgia is ready to play a significant role in peace and security in the Black Sea region, reads the report.

