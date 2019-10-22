“I am pleased that Georgia continues to host such an important event,” said the Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum 2019. “Today, we have over 2000 delegates from over 60 countries around the world. Georgia has historically played a very important role in the development of the Silk Road. In the context of modern economic integration and globalization, trade-related economic development is of utmost importance.”

The PM added that today a free trade agreement has been signed between Georgia and the Republic of China, while the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum is an important opportunity to deepen ties between Asia and Europe.

“The forum is an effective platform allowing representatives of the Silk Road Initiative, international organizations and the private sector to share experiences and discuss economic challenges in the region”, Gakharia noted.

Tbilisi is hosting the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum on October 22-23. The 2019 gathering will provide an excellent platform to discuss new ideas and opportunities in the fast-changing world and to initiate high-level discussion on potential cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, infrastructure, innovations and energy.

By Ana Dumbadze

