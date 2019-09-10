Giorgi Gakharia, Prime Minister of Georgia has held the first official meeting as the Head of the Government with Phil Reeker, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs.

At the meeting, the parties strongly focused on the vital importance of enhancing cooperation between Georgia and the US in various directions, including security and economy, as well as development of democratic institutions.

“Further intensified strategic partnership with USA, along with the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Georgia is a solid priority of our foreign policy,” stated Gakharia.

The problem of occupation, faced by Georgia currently, was also underlined at the meeting. Phil Reeker expressed concerns regarding the recent developments, including the so-called ‘borderization’ process taking place along the occupation line in Georgia. Whereas the Head of the Georgian Government expressed gratitude to the US Government for offering strong support to Georgia.

US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs congratulated Giorgi Gakharia on his appointment to the position of the Prime Minister of Georgia and wished success in all his endeavors.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

Image source: Government of Georgia

source