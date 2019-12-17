“Everything is acceptable except war,” Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia said during his speech at the Ambassadors Conference 2019. As he noted, cold, wise steps must be taken to restore the country’s territorial integrity.

“One thing we must understand is that everything is acceptable except war. Our policy must be absolutely cold, wise, and each step, taken by us, should be focused on the restoration of the country’s unity. We have to do this and we must use every tool except war. We have undertaken this obligation, we must follow it and fulfill it,” he noted.

The Conference of Ambassadors 2019, “Georgia – Chairman of Council of Europe: For Common Values, Rights and Freedom” with the participation of Heads of Diplomatic Representations and Consulates of Georgia abroad is being held in Tbilisi.

The 3-day annual conference was opened by Davit Zalkaliani, Foreign Minister of Georgia. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze have also addressed the participants.

Achievements of Georgia’s foreign policy in 2019 will be evaluated during the conference, and future plans and new initiatives will be presented. The wide specter of issues includes regional and global challenges, European and Euro-Atlantic integration, peaceful resolution of territorial conflicts, trade-economic relations and Diaspora affairs.

The Conference of Ambassadors will end on December 20 and will be closed by a press conference of Georgian Foreign Minister.

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: PM: Georgia Should Use CoE Chairmanship to Raise Relevant Issues on the agenda

source