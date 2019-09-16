“I would like to emphasize that the process of EU integration will bring more and more results,” – Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia stated after the meeting with the European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who is paying an official visit to Georgia today.

PM said that several issues, including occupation, were discussed at the meeting and the need for efforts to extend the mandate of the EU Delegation to the occupied territories was once again emphasized.

“Obviously, we talked about the occupation. We thanked the EU for their representation and function they carry out on the occupation line. During the meeting, it was noted that we must do everything to ensure EUMM mandate implementation throughout the occupied territories, which will support ensuring security for our citizens. Another topic of discussion was the continuation of the process of democratization in the country and we agreed that the basic functions and values of democracy will be preserved and deepened,” he said.

Related Story: European Commissioner Johannes Hahn Visits Georgia

By Ana Dumbadze

source