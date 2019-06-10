Prime Minister of Georgia, Mamuka Bakhtadze, congratulated ruling party candidate Lado Kakhadze on winning by-elections in the Mtatsminda District of Tbilisi.

“I congratulate Lado Kakhadze on winning the second round of MP elections! I’d like to once again thank our citizens for their trust towards us. We fully realize the problems our society has to face and together, through our joint forces, we’ll definitely overcome those challenges”! Mamuka Bakhtadze wrote on his official Facebook Page.

Two candidates – the opposition candidate, Shalva Shavgulidze and the ruling Georgian Dream party candidate – Vladimer (Lado) Kakhadze were facing each other in the second round of the elections held on June 9 in Mtatsminda District of Tbilisi.

According to results announced by CEC last night, ruling party candidate Lado Kakhadze got 61.83% (10738 votes), while Shalva Shavgulidze, the candidate of the “European Georgia –Free Democrats” electoral block, received 37.17% (6630 votes).

Photo: Mamuka Bakhtadze/Facebook

By Ana Dumbadze

