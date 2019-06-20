Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze arrived at the Parliament an hour ago where a mass protest was hit but riot police and tear gas. He made a statement for the public.

“It was especially unacceptable what happened today for a nation that constantly fights for its values,” the PM said, going on to condemn the resulting violence, blaming the opposition party the United National Movement for trying to bring provocation and instability to society. “Violence is unacceptable and we will never tolerate it,” said Bakhtadze. He addressed the youth in particular and mentioned that in an honest, patriotic protest, he stands beside them. However, “this protest has political interest behind it – the political interest of a party which is rightfully associated with violence and injustice.” “They are trying to use your honest protest for a provocation,” he told the protesters. Bakhtadze warned there would be a sensible response to the events and the people responsible would be held accountable. “The protest is justified and rightful but the UNM uses this opportunity to cause instability in the society.,” he concluded.

According to Georgian Dream party, the events happening in front of the government building have taken an “anti-constitutional” form. By Nini Dakhundaridze

