Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze had a meeting with the Defense Minister of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, in Tbilisi, on May 26.

As part of his visit to attend Georgia’s Independence Day celebrations, the Defense Minister of Turkey was hosted by the PM at the Administration of the Government. During the meeting, Hulusi Akar wished Mamuka Bakhtadze a Happy May 26, adding “Turkey will never change its position on Georgia’s territorial integrity.”

The parties also discussed the current relations between the two countries, with special emphasis on defense cooperation, and the positive dynamic between the two countries in this direction. The sides underlined the importance of Georgia-Turkey defense relations in the context of Georgia’s North-Atlantic aspirations.

Also, the importance of Turkey’s support in this regard, and of sharing experience with Georgia, was underscored. Recent developments in the region and prospects of deeper Georgia-Turkey partnership across a variety of areas were also mentioned by the officials.

By Thea Morrison

