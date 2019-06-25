The plenary session is underway at the Parliament of Georgia. The plenary sitting began with the conflict between Opposition MPs and the lawmakers from the ruling “Georgian Dream” party.

The opposition “European Georgia” party demanded discussion of the draft resolution on the resignation of Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia due to the 20-21 June developments on Rustaveli Avenue. The lawmakers from the ruling “Georgian Dream” party rejected the request of the opposition and the dispute between them turned into the clash.

The parliamentary opposition has left the plenary session hall. The plenary sitting of the Parliament was resumed without members of the “European Georgia” and “National Movement”.

Citizens protest the decision of lawmakers to hold parliamentary sittings in an ordinary mode outside the Parliament building. Their main demand remains unchanged: resignation of the Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

The protestors are rallying outside the Parliament’s building under the slogans: “Oligarch Kaddafi in prison,” “freedom is in our hands”, “Russified Gakharia, Eye Gouger.”

By Ana Dumbadze

