Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi says Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan made financial sacrifices to leave Arsenal and move on loan to the Italian capital, Football365 reveals.

Mkhitaryan joined Roma until the end of the season on the European deadline day last week, a season and a half after moving to Arsenal from Manchester United in exchange for Alexis Sanchez.

The Armenia international was facing a season on the Arsenal bench so when Roma came calling, it seems the 30-year-old jumped at the opportunity.

Petrachi explained: “The idea was to invest in important young people. In situations where we found ourselves at the end of the market, or we made investments in young people or operations like those for Micky.

“He is a top player with very high costs and costs, the boy has given up on lots of money to come to Rome.

“Time will tell if we have the chance to keep players like that.”

Mkhitaryan, meanwhile, said he “left England — it belongs in the past and I don’t want to talk about it anymore”, RomaPress reports.

“I’m at Roma and I want to play in Serie A. I haven’t taken a step backward because it’s a great league and I’m in a big club,” he said.

“It was time for me to change environment and this opportunity presented itself and I seized it. For a player, it is important to take pleasure in playing football, in the last few months at Arsenal, I no longer felt that so I jumped at this opportunity.”

