The Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction has refused the petition of the investigator for arresting the former head of the March 1 case, Vahagn Harutyunyan, as a precautionary measure, Harutunyan’s lawyer, Mihran Poghosyan announced.

Vahagn Harutyunyan was charged under Article 38-349, Part 3, Point 1 of the RA Criminal Code (Assisting the investigator in falsifying the evidence on the criminal case).

Later on, the accusation was supplemented by several articles of the Criminal Code, including the characteristics of Article 308 (Part 2) (Abuse of official authority, which negligently caused grave consequences) and Article 309, Part 2 (Transcript of Authorized Powers coupled with violence, weapons, or special means).

