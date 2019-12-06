BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The tree planting campaign in Azerbaijan should be an example for other countries, Peter M. Tase, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

He was commenting on the campaign of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

“Imadeddin Nasimi is one of the greatest philosophers of Azerbaijan. The initiative of planting 650,000 trees is a noble act that epitomizes the strategic vision of the government of Azerbaijan. The commitment of the government of Azerbaijan is impressive and a unique contribution to the UN environment initiatives and Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

The expert noted that Azerbaijan is one of the top countries in Europe and Asia for its significant contributions per capita towards reforestation campaigns and environment protection policies.

“Initiatives of this magnitude are not implemented in some of the most developed countries of European Union. Azerbaijan is a nation that is investing so much to preserve the environment and forest reserves, this example should be followed by other developed countries,” added Tase.

A tree planting campaign was launched on December 6, 2019 as part of Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees during one day on the occasion of the 650th anniversary of Azerbaijani great poet and thinker Imadeddin Nasimi.

The initiative, covering all districts of the country, started in Shamakhi city, where the poet was born.

Public figures, representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, employees of state and private structures are participating in the campaign, aimed at promoting Nasimi’s poetry worldwide, perpetuating his memory, popularizing Azerbaijan’s literary and cultural heritage.

This many trees will be planted in one day for the first time in Azerbaijan’s history.

All seedlings, namely, Khan’s plane tree, Eldar pine, cypress, acacia, ash tree, elm tree, poplar, alder, willow, oleaster, wild pistachio, catalpa, olive tree, fig tree, peach tree, plum tree, apple tree, pomegranate tree, lime tree, plane tree, catalpa and others were grown in 17 hatcheries of the forestry centers and Gardening and landscape design of Azerbaijan OJSC.

This campaign will help increase the number of trees in the country and reduce the impact of climate change.

At the same time, this is a valuable contribution aimed at uniting people around the initiative, showing the public solidarity in improving the environment.

—

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source